Christy Pym: Peterborough United sign Exeter City goalkeeper

Christy Pym helped Exeter reach the League Two play-off final in 2016-17 and 2017-18

Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Christy Pym on a free transfer after he turned down an offer of a new contract at Exeter City.

Pym, 24, has signed a three-year deal with Darren Ferguson's League One side.

He came through Exeter's academy and made 166 appearances for the League Two club, who miss out on compensation as he is over the age of 23.

"He's mobile, aggressive and very good with his feet, and can play out from the back as I like to," said Ferguson.

Pym told the Peterborough website: "I wanted to join a club that has aspirations of getting into the Championship and this fits perfectly for me."

