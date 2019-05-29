Eden Hazard: 'I think it's a goodbye,' says Chelsea forward

Eden Hazard scored his 109th and 110th goals for Chelsea, in Baku

Eden Hazard suggested he had played his final game for Chelsea after his two goals helped the club defeat Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The Belgian, 28, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and said that he is now "waiting on both clubs".

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know," he told BT Sport.

"We will decide in a few days - the only target in my mind was to win this final."

He added: "Maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."

If the final in Baku was his last match, then it brings to an end a seven-year association with Chelsea, having joined them for £32m from Lille.

Hazard made 352 appearances for the Blues and his two goals in the final moved his tally for the club to 110.

He said: "My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs."

Hazard was named PFA Player of the Year in 2014-15, scoring 14 Premier League goals as Chelsea won the title. He then struck 16 league goals as they regained the title two seasons later.

Wednesday's Europa League victory was his second in Chelsea colours, as he also collected a winners' medal, despite not playing, in the 2013 final.