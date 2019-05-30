Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, Celtic, Scotland, Livingston, Motherwell, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Cyrpriot side Apollon Limassol are lining up a double move for Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (Sun)

Former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan will hold further talks with Dundee in the next 48 hours before making a final decision on whether to return to football in an advisory role with the club. (Daily Record)

Rangers face an anxious wait in their attempts to bring back Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool, with Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp keen to have a close look at the winger in pre-season after receiving glowing reports about his Ibrox form. (Daily Record)

Emilio Izaguirre has rejected a new one-year deal at Celtic and left the club for the second time. (National, print edition)

Celtic target Rekeem Harper has been urged to snub a move to Parkhead by former Scotland midfielder James Morrison as he wouldn't be guaranteed game time. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown has urged new national manager Steve Clarke to take a firm line by utilising Fifa's five-day international rule to prevent players withdrawing from the squad. (Scotsman, print edition)

Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly is a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers, now managed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton. (Daily Record)

Out-of-contract Motherwell defender Alex Gorrin is wanted by MLS sides Atlanta United and Toronto FC. (Sun)

Hibernian will not enter a team in next season's Reserve League and will instead organise their own fixture schedule and look to send youngsters out on loan. (Scotsman)