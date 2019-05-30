Court of Arbitration for Sport to make Comoros decision 'very quickly'

Comoros missed out on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has said it will make a decision on the case brought be the Comoros Football Federation (FFC) 'very quickly'.

Cas heard the FFC's case on Wednesday that Cameroon should be excluded from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals after having the hosting rights for the tournament withdrawn from them.

The FFC argued that the Confederation of African Football has failed to implement its own regulations concerning the action to be taken.

The hearing in Switzerland was attended by the FFC President Said Ali Said Athouman and the team's general manager Ben Amir Saadi Jri.

"What I can confirm to you is that 'the decision will be made very quickly', to quote the president of the court," Saadi Jiri posted on social media after the hearing.

"Especially taking into account the deadline of the Nations Cup that begins on 21 June."

Cameroon were originally due to appear at the Nations Cup as hosts but then had to qualify when Egypt were made hosts in January.

The Indomitable Lions qualified after finishing second in Group B behind Morocco, who also progressed to the Nations Cup finals.

Malawi were third in the group and last-placed Comoros both missed out on going to Egypt.

If Comoros are successful and Cameroon are thrown out of the 2019 finals then Malawi could be the beneficiaries as the third-placed team in the group.