Stewart Downing: Former England winger among four to leave Middlesbrough

Stewart Downing represented England while at Boro and played in the 2006 Uefa Cup final

Former England international winger Stewart Downing will leave Middlesbrough when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Downing, 34, is one of four players to leave the Riverside on expiry of their deals, along with John Mikel Obi, Dimi Konstantopoulos and Andy Lonergan.

At present the club say no deals have been offered to any of the quartet.

The Middlesbrough-born player made 404 appearances in two spells at Boro, winning the 2004 League Cup.

Konstantopoulos, 40, made 112 appearances in a six-year spell.

Nigeria international Mikel, 32, scored one goal in 19 games during his short-term spell, while Lonergan, 35, played just twice.

Loanees Mo Besic (Everton), Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield) and Jordan Hugill (West Ham) also return to their parent clubs.