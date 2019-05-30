West Bromwich Albion expect new boss in place for pre-season training

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton is thought to be one of the candidates for the vacant managerial position at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion expect to have a new head coach in place by the time their first-team squad returns for pre-season training at the end of June.

The Baggies are still to settle on a permanent replacement for Darren Moore, who was sacked on 9 March.

An intended move for Alex Neil had to be abandoned after the Scot signed a new contract at Preston North End, leaving caretaker Jimmy Shan to take charge until the end of the season.

Once West Brom were eliminated from the play-offs, it was imagined a new manager would be in place within a matter of days.

However, despite interest in former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton and highly-rated Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley, there has still been no appointment.

Club sources are adamant there is no issue and it is merely a case of the Baggies working their way through a list of what they believe to be good candidates.

