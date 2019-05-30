Joe Pritchard: Accrington Stanley sign midfielder until 2021

Joe Pritchard (right) made his first-team debut for Bolton Wanderers in January and made a total of four league appearances.

Joe Pritchard has joined Accrington Stanley on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers who were relegated from the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months and becomes the first summer signing for the League One club.

Manager John Coleman said: "Joe is a good footballer.

"He can play on both wings and he can play in the hole. He is the right age for us and he fits our model."

