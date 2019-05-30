Gary Woods: Goalkeeper departs Hamilton Academical

Gary Woods has left Hamilton after three seasons
Goalkeeper Gary Woods has left Hamilton Academical under freedom of contract.

The 28-year-old former Manchester United trainee moved to Hamilton in 2016 and was a regular starter, making 93 appearances.

Woods began his senior career at Doncaster Rovers and had a loan spell at Ross County before joining Accies.

Chairman Allan Maitland described him as a "fantastic servant", saying Woods has been "a crucial part of keeping Hamilton in Scotland's top flight".

