James Clarke: Walsall's Darrell Clarke makes second signing from old club Bristol Rovers

James Clarke made 126 appearances in his four seasons with Bristol Rovers

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has made his second signing from his former club Bristol Rovers, defender James Clarke.

The arrival of the manager's unrelated namesake Clarke, 29, follows the signing of 31-year-old midfielder Stuart Sinclair on undisclosed terms.

Like Sinclair, Clarke helped Rovers win promotion from League Two under Darrell Clarke in 2015-16 and also played under him at non-league Salisbury City.

Clarke will officially sign on 1 July when his Rovers contract expires.

"I didn't think we would have a chance of getting him," said Saddlers boss Clarke. "He can play anywhere across the back four.

"He's more of a centre-half but he's played a lot of times at right-back.

"We're not going to be working with as big a squad this year, so it's important we've got players who can fill in a few positions."

Relegated Walsall released 11 players following the club's return to League Two for the first time since 2007.

