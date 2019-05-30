Matilde Fidalgo: Manchester City Women sign Portugal defender

Matilde Fidalgo has won the Portuguese league title with Benfica, Sporting CP and Braga

Manchester City Women have agreed a deal to sign Portugal international Matilde Fidalgo from SC Braga.

The 25-year-old defender has agreed a two-year contract and will join the Women's Super League club on 1 July.

Fidalgo has won 43 caps for Portugal and previously had spells with Benfica and Sporting CP.

The right-back is a second cousin of Bernardo Silva, sharing a great-grandmother with the Manchester City (men's) and Portugal forward.

"Matilde came on our radar about a year ago and we've been tracking her performances for a while now," said City Women manager Nick Cushing.

"She's a committed defender with a strong desire to win every game she is playing in."

