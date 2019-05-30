Brennan Dickenson: MK Dons sign winger from Colchester

Brennan Dickenson scored three goals in 47 appearances for Colchester in 2018-19

MK Dons have signed Brennan Dickenson on a free transfer after the winger's contract at Colchester United expired.

The 26-year-old, who can also play at left-back, scored 15 goals in 93 appearances during a three-year spell with the U's.

Former Brighton youngster Dickenson has spent time on loan at Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton, and has previously played for Gillingham.

The Dons have not disclosed the length of his contract at Stadium MK.

