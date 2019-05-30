Rangers' recruitment must excel, says former assistant manager Archie Knox

Liverpool's Ryan Kent (left) was on loan at Rangers and the club are yet to agree a new deal for the winger

Archie Knox says Rangers' summer recruitment must be "really top notch" if they are to stop Celtic clinching a record-equalling ninth title in a row.

Knox was assistant manager for the last seven of Rangers' nine-in-a-row in the 1990s, which equalled the mark set by Celtic in the 70s.

Celtic secured their eighth title on the bounce this season, finishing nine points ahead of Rangers.

"The recruitment will decide," said Knox.

"Somehow their recruitment has got to be really top notch. No matter when the first Old Firm game is, they have to be winning games.

"Rangers fell down against some of the lower teams this season so they have got to make sure that they have a team that is going to compete with Celtic all through the season and not be in a catch-up situation as they have been for a few seasons now.

"It is as important to one as it is to the other. Rangers have to stop Celtic getting nine in a row and Celtic have to try to get to the bit where they can go for the 10."

Knox, who was speaking at a Children 1st event, did not expect the achievement by Walter Smith's Rangers in 1997 to be matched.

"It would be a phenomenal achievement (for Celtic), no doubt, and I think it was for Rangers at that time," he added.