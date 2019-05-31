Matt Mills: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Nottingham Forest defender

Matt Mills joins younger brother Joseph at Forest Green

Matt Mills has returned to English football after agreeing to a one-year player-coach deal with League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

Mills, 32, has joined on a free from Indian Super League club Pune City, where he played 15 times last season.

The centre-back brings Championship experience from his stints with Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

"I hope my experience is going to be valuable and something I can bring to the group next year," Mills said.

He told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "I've had promotions before so hopefully I can bring that to Forest Green, but ultimately I've come to try and play as many games as I can and help the team.''

The central defender was part of the Doncaster team who won promotion to the Championship in May 2008.

