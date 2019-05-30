Rabbi Matondo: Police escort 'disruptive' Wales winger from flight

Rabbi Matondo was a part of Cardiff City's youth set-up before joining Manchester City

Police were called to escort Rabbi Matondo from a flight after a complaint was made about the Wales winger "behaving disruptively on board".

The 18-year-old was travelling to Bristol from Faro, Portugal, where he had been on a training camp with Wales.

Matondo, who joined German side Schalke from Manchester City in January, is in Wales' squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed it is aware of the incident.

An FAW spokesperson said: "The Football Association of Wales is aware of a complaint made on board a flight into Bristol Airport concerning a member of the men's national squad.

"The matter was resolved swiftly and the Association will not be making any further comment at this time."

An EasyJet spokesperson said: "Flight EZY6008 from Faro to Bristol on 28th May was met by the police upon landing as a result of a passenger behaving disruptively on board.

"Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour.

"The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority.

"We would like to thank passengers for their understanding."

Schalke have been asked to comment.