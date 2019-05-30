Patrick Roberts: Manchester City midfielder joins Norwich on season-long loan

Patrick Roberts made 21 appearances during a loan spell at Spanish club Girona last season

Newly-promoted Norwich City have signed Manchester City midfielder Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old will join the Canaries on 1 July ahead of their return to Premier League football.

Roberts said: "The manager was very enthusiastic when he spoke to me. He really enjoys the way I play and that's a big boost of confidence for me."

He spent last season on loan at Spanish club Girona and previously had a loan spell at Celtic.