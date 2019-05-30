Champions League final: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk plans to erase 'painful' memories of last season
-
- From the section Football
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told me the "pain" of losing last season's Champions League final is driving him and his team-mates as they prepare to face Tottenham on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the 2018 showpiece.
Liverpool are looking to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they face Spurs in an all-Premier League final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano (20:00 BST kick-off).
Watch the full 11-minute interview with Van Djik above.