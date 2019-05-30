Champions League final: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk plans to erase 'painful' memories of last season

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan ahead of their Champions League final against Tottenham

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told me the "pain" of losing last season's Champions League final is driving him and his team-mates as they prepare to face Tottenham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the 2018 showpiece.

Liverpool are looking to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they face Spurs in an all-Premier League final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano (20:00 BST kick-off).

Watch the full 11-minute interview with Van Djik above.