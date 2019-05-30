Charlton Athletic offer Patrick Bauer and Joe Aribo new contracts

Patrick Bauer (right) scored the goal which secured victory for Lee Bowyer's Charlton in the League One play-off final

Charlton Athletic have offered new deals to Joe Aribo, Patrick Bauer, Jake Forster-Caskey and Tariqe Fosu after winning promotion from League One.

Centre-back Bauer, 26, scored the 94th-minute goal which sealed a 2-1 win over Sunderland in Sunday's play-off final.

Meanwhile, Josh Parker and Jonny Williams are among six players who have been released by manager Lee Bowyer.

Nicky Ajose, Mark Marshall, Ben Reeves and Igor Vetokele will also leave The Valley when their contracts expire.

Forward Parker, 28, and Wales international Williams, 25, both featured against the Black Cats at Wembley.

"They are all different reasons as to why we haven't offered those lads contracts," Bowyer told the club website.

"Obviously they've played a massive part in last season and that was probably the hardest part of any discussion I've had since being in charge."

Door 'half open' for Williams

Bowyer says financial reasons are behind the decision to release midfielder Williams, who joined the Addicks from Crystal Palace in January and has already been the subject of rumoured interest from Championship side Swansea.

"Jonny came from a Premier League club who were paying most of his wage," the 42-year-old said.

"For us to get close to what he was on before is just impossible.

"He's going to have other clubs that are interested in him. If the money isn't what he's looking for, or if there is any way we can get close to it, then we will be speaking to his agent.

"It's not like we've shut the door on him - it's half open."