Friday's back pages 30 May From the section Football The Daily Telegraph features Jamie Carragher's interview with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before Saturday's Champions League final Tottenham forward Lucas Moura features in the Guardian which asks: What next for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil? Chelsea will look to sign Philippe Couinho if they get their transfer ban put on hold, according to the Daily Star Coutinho to Chelsea also features in the Daily Express Maurizio Sarri will stay at Chelsea if the club back him, says the Times Coutinho is also on the back page of the Mirror along with Liverpool's Sadio Mane