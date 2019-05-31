Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Hearts, Hibs, Liverpool

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are plotting a £1.2million move for Motherwell midfield starlet David Turnbull but face competition from Brighton for the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Marseille are interested in bringing Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham back to his homeland this summer. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon is set to be confirmed as Celtic manager today - and will step up his interest in Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. (Sun)

Graham Dorrans could follow Kyle Lafferty, who has been told to find a new club, out of Rangers this summer after being informed his first-team chances will be limited next season. (Sun)

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson claims the botched handling of the Jon Flanagan case proves Scottish football's disciplinary system needs an urgent overhaul to avoid another season of ridicule. (Daily Record)

Former Kilmarnock defender Dylan Kerr says the club should appoint current Livingston boss Gary Holt, a Scottish Cup winner at Rugby Park in 1997, as their new manager. (Sun)

Hearts and Hibernian each fielded eight academy graduates - more than any other Premiership club - in the first team this season. (Scotsman)

Liverpool are in talks with the Scottish Rugby Union about hiring Murrayfield for a pre-season friendly against Napoli this summer. (Daily Record)