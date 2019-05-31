Joachim Low: Germany manager to miss upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

Low won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and finished third in 2010

Germany manager Joachim Low will miss their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia after suffering a "sporting injury".

The World Cup winner, 59, has a "contused artery" according to the German Football Association and needs treatment in hospital.

Assistant manager Marcus Sorg will take charge for the two matches.

"I feel quite well already, but I need to give my body a rest for the next four weeks," said Low.

"I'm in constant communication with my coaching staff, and we will stay in touch via phone ahead of both matches."

German newspaper Bild reported Low had dropped a dumbbell on his chest.

Germany, who failed to progress past the group stages at last summer's World Cup, beat the Netherlands 3-2 in their first Euro 2020 Group C qualifying game in March.