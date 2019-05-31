Guro Reiten: Chelsea Women sign versatile Norway forward from LSK Kvinner

Guro Reiten scored four goals and set up five others in eight World Cup qualifying matches for Norway

Chelsea Women have signed Norway forward Guro Reiten from LSK Kvinner.

The 24-year-old moves to the Women's Super League after finishing top scorer for the past three seasons in Norway's top flight, where she was also named player of the year last term.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said Reiten, who can operate on the wing or as a striker, is "one of the most talented creative players in the world".

Reiten will arrive in London after the Women's World Cup.

At the tournament in France, which runs from 7 June to 7 July, she will play alongside soon-to-be Chelsea team-mates Maren Mjelde and Maria Thorisdottir.

Reiten said her move to Chelsea will be a "new challenge" where she wants to push herself " to take the next step" in her development.

