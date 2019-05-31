Africa Cup of Nations: Mali replace goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa

Goalkeeper Mamdaou Samassa plays his club football for Troyes in France

Goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa has been replaced in Mali's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Naitons by the uncapped Ibrahim Mounkoro.

Samassa, who plays in France for Troyes, was part of the Mali teams at the 2013 and 2015 Nations Cups.

The 29-year-old has played in both of the Eagles matches so far this season - a 3-0 win over South Sudan in a Nations Cup qualifiers and as a substitute in a 2-1 friendly loss to Senegal.

Mounkoro is also 29 and is back-up to Ivory Coast keeper Sylvain Gbohouo at DR Congo's TP Mazembe.

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba told website Footmali that Samassa had asked for assurances that he would be be first choice keeper at the Nations Cup finals in Egypt.

"I told him that no player is guaranteed a position before starting the competition," the website quoted the coach as saying.

"He then told me he could not honour the call-up without being assured that he will be keeper at the Nations Cup and so he declined to take part."

Mali will face Algeria in a friendly in Abu Dhabi as both sides prepare for June's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Eagles of Mali will be in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp ahead of the continental finals.

Mali begin their Group E campaign against debutants Mauritania in Suez on 24 June before facing Tunisia four days later and finally Angola on 2 July in Ismailia.

Mali's revised provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Ibrahim Mounkoro (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Adama Keita (Djoliba)

Defenders: Molla Wague (Nottingham Forest, England), Hamari Traore (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Massadio Haidara (Lens, France), Youssouf Kone (Lille, France), Mamadou Fofana (Metz, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Troyes, France)

Midfielders: Diadie Samassekou (RB Salzbourg, Austria), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany), Cheick Doucoure (Lens, France), Yves Bissouma (Brighton, England), Lassana Coulibaly (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Adama Traore (Cercle Bruges, Belgium), Souleymane Diarra (Lens, France), Idrissa Traore (Shabab Al-Jabal, Libya)

Forwards: Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege, Belgium), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Abdoulay Diaby (Sporting CP, Portugal), Moussa Marega (FC Porto, Portugal), Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Hadi Sacko (Ankaragucu, Turkey), Adama Niane (Charleroi, Belgium), Adama Traore (Orleans, France), Sekou Koita (Wolfsberger AC, Austria)