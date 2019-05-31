Daniel Udoh: Shrewsbury Town sign striker from neighbours AFC Telford

Daniel Udoh becomes Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts' second signing of the summer

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Daniel Udoh from non-league AFC Telford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was the Bucks' top scorer in the National League North last season with 26 goals.

Udoh has agreed a two-year deal and is Shrewsbury's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves.

The Nigerian-born forward previously played in the English Football League with Crewe Alexandra.

"This is a really good club and has the feel of a place going somewhere. I want to be a part of something fresh and somewhere where I can get better," he told the Shrewsbury website.

"The management have told me what their plans are and what they aim to do. Hopefully, Shrewsbury is the place that kickstarts my career."