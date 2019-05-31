Scott Kashket: Wycombe striker signs new three-year contract
Wycombe Wanderers striker Scott Kashket has signed a new three-year contract, tying him to the club until 2022.
Kashket joined Wycombe from Leyton Orient three years ago and scored six goals in 34 games in 2018-19.
"Scotty's got that fantastic ability of being able to change a game in an instant," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.
"He's still only 23 and I believe he could go a long way in the game, so it's a real coup for us to keep someone of his potential at Adams Park."