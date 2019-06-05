Women's World Cup quiz: How well do you know England and Scotland players?

2019 Fifa Women's World Cup: England v Scotland
Date: Sunday, 9 June Venue: Stade de Nice, France Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC One and BBC Alba, commentary on Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England and Scotland face each other in Nice as their Women's World Cup campaign begins on Sunday.

But how much do you know about the players who are likely to feature? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport