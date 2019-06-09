Women's World Cup: Four reasons to watch Scotland in France

Media playback is not supported on this device We meet the team who dared to dream

Been a while, hasn't it? Not since 1998 have Scotland been represented at a World Cup finals, but that is all about to change.

Later on Sunday, Shelley Kerr and her squad begin their maiden Women's World Cup campaign in France, the culmination of years of hard work and a steady, deeply encouraging upward trajectory.

This lot have done what no Scotland team - male or female - has managed in over two decades, and even beaten Brazil along the way. So if World Cup fever isn't gripping you, here's why it should...

It's Scotland in a major tournament

Frankly, why would you not want to watch Scotland in a major tournament finals? We've been waiting long enough for the men to make it. All those desperate failed campaigns, the embarrassments of Moldova, Georgia, Macedonia, the 4-6-0 formation in Prague, and most recently, the 3-0 humbling in Kazakhstan.

The women's team, conversely, made their European Championship debut two years ago under Anna Signeul, winning one and losing two of their three group games. And this summer, at long, long last, we'll get to see a Scotland team compete at a World Cup. It's only been 21 years...

Scotland are on the rise under Kerr, building on the foundations laid by her predecessor, and the positivity is almost palpable. Their send-off friendly win over Jamaica drew a record 18,555 fans to Hampden - more than most Scottish Premiership teams get through the gates of a weekend.

They face the Auld Enemy

How's this for a start? Forget being eased into the tournament, or flying a little under the radar early on against one of the less-heralded teams. In their first ever Women's World Cup match, Scotland are up against England. It should be a belter.

Their opponents are third in the world rankings, 17 places higher than Scotland, and are coached by one of Manchester United's 'Class of 92' in former England defender Phil Neville. They finished third four years ago and reached the quarter-finals in the previous two World Cups. They also gave Scotland a humiliating Euros welcome in 2017, dishing out an almighty 6-0 thrashing in their maiden group game.

But Kerr's team will feel much better equipped to tackle their rivals this time around. In the lead-up to 2017, Scotland were shorn of two of their biggest players in Kim Little and Jen Beattie through injury, then lost another in the first game when Jane Ross was sidelined. All three are fit and firing now and the squad's burgeoning talents, such as Erin Cuthbert, are two years older and better.

They have box-office players

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Erin Cuthbert’s “sensational” goal in Scotland’s 3-2 friendly win over Jamaica

More than half of Scotland's 23-strong squad, including Cuthbert, play south of the border. The seven who remain in Scotland are not full-time, but regularly compete in the Champions League with Glasgow City and Hibernian Ladies.

Cuthbert, the tenacious 20-year-old Chelsea striker, rasped in a glorious strike in the Jamaica win - her 10th in 30 caps and third in four matches - and scored in the Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has made over 60 appearances at the age of 23. At the same age, Lizzie Arnot plays for the red half of Manchester, joining the newly-formed United last year and scoring their first competitive goal.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Little has won trophies in Scotland, England, Australia and America and is one of five players to have amassed more than 100 caps. Between them, she and Jane Ross have contributed 111 international goals.

Scotland are in fine form

Kerr swiftly and emphatically quashed any suggestions Scotland were World Cup "dark horses" after their historic victory over Brazil in April, but the reality is that her side are bowling along very nicely indeed.

In the 20 games under her stewardship, they have won 13, drawn two, and lost five. Of those defeats, only one, a 2-1 friendly loss at the hands of Iceland, came against a team ranked beneath them.

They have also claimed some decent scalps along the way. Switzerland, Poland and, most notably, the Brazilians, were dispatched, and only a late penalty denied Scotland an Algarve Cup point against Canada, one of the traditional powerhouses of the women's game.

Scotland have won four of their past five games. It might not be enough to strike fear into the hearts of the English, but it does give them some precious momentum heading to France.