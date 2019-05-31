Richie Towell: Midfielder joins Salford City on two-year deal

Dublin-born Richie Towell (right) has represented the Republic of Ireland on Under-17 to Under-21 level.

Midfielder Richie Towell has signed a two-year contract with Salford City after having been released by Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old was on loan with relegated Championship club Rotherham United for the last two seasons.

"I'm really excited to join Salford City, I know it's a club with a lot of ambition," the Irishman said.

Salford will play in the English Football League next season after promotion from the National League.

The club, part-owned by six members of Manchester United's 'Class of '92', beat AFC Fylde at Wembley earlier this month in the play-off final.

Towell scored 10 goals in 79 games for Rotherham and Salford manager Graham Alexander said: "We're delighted to get Richie on board, I think he's a great addition to our club."

Meanwhile, Lois Maynard, 30, has signed a new contract with the Ammies until June 2020 and defender Scott Wiseman, 33, has also signed to stay with the club next season.

Striker Mani Dieseruvwe, 24, has agreed a new two-year deal with the club.