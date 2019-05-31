Alisha Lehmann: West Ham United Women forward to have ankle surgery

Alisha Lehmann joined West Ham from BSC Young Boys Frauen in 2018

West Ham United Women's Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann will have surgery after suffering an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old, who scored nine goals in 30 appearances last term, picked up the injury while on international duty.

West Ham believe she will be fit in time for the start of the new season.

The club's lead physiotherapist Elena Jobson explained: "I'm confident that West Ham fans will see Alisha back on the pitch around the time the new season begins."

