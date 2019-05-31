Spurs & Liverpool set for Madrid final

Tottenham and Liverpool will contest the first all-English Champions League final since 2008 when they meet in Madrid on Saturday (20:00 BST).

The Reds, who lost to Real Madrid in last year's final, finished 26 points above Spurs in the Premier League.

Five-time European champions Liverpool are in their seventh final, while Spurs have never reached this stage before.

Their fans will share 33,226 tickets for the final, held in the 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium.