Croatia v Wales

Gareth Bale trained on his own ahead of Wales' qualifier in Croatia

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is set to play for Wales in Saturday's June Euro 2020 qualifier in Croatia after his scheduled hernia surgery was delayed.

Swansea City winger Daniel James is available as he nears a move to Manchester United.

However, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

Croatia are missing several first-team players through injury, with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Frankfurt striker Ante Rebic the latest withdrawals.

Rakitic's absence is likely to mean a recall for Mateo Kovacic, the Real Madrid midfielder who spent this season on loan at Chelsea and was on the bench for Croatia's loss to Hungary in March.

Full-backs Sime Vrsaljko and Ivan Strinic remain long-term absentees.

MATCH PREVIEW

On paper, this is the toughest fixture of Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Croatia are Group E's top seeds and ranked fifth in the world having reached last summer's World Cup final, where they lost to France.

Since those highs in Russia, however, Zlatko Dalic's side have endured a relatively fallow year.

A chastening Nations League campaign saw them thrashed 6-0 in Spain and lose in England, while they lost their second Euro 2020 qualifier in Hungary.

Theirs is still a squad packed with quality, though, with Real Madrid's Luka Modric influential in midfield and Ivan Perisic a threat from wide attacking positions.

Wales will be encouraged by Croatia's recent slip-ups but wary of the fact the hosts have never lost a home European Championship qualifier - a 32-game unbeaten run stretching back to 1994 - and are unbeaten in all home matches since 2013.

And with temperatures expected to get close to 30 degrees Celsius at the cramped Stadion Gradski in Osijek - where Croatia are unbeaten in 11 matches - manager Ryan Giggs is aware of the size of the task facing his side.

"You don't want to be constantly defending in that heat for 90 minutes against quality players," he said.

"So we need to brave, we need to be good on the ball, something I've tried to do since I took over - keeping the ball.

"Croatia obviously want to take it to a place where it's quite intimidating, which you would do, try and make it as difficult as possible for your opponent. You've got to come to terms with that in international football.

"The first time I went to Galatasaray away as a player [for Manchester United] we were welcomed at the airport with a sign which said 'Welcome to hell' and there were 5,000 people there.

"It's our job to silence that and turn that into pressure on the home team. We recognise it's an historic venue and we're up against it, but we're ready."

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

Wales have played Croatia four times, losing three and drawing one.

Croatia, who are fifth, are 14 places above Wales in the Fifa world rankings.

Croatia have faced Wales in Osijek once before, beating John Toshack's side 2-0 in a 2010 friendly thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic and Drago Gabric.

Croatia

Croatia have never lost a home European Championship qualifier, a run of 32 matches stretching back to their first in 1994.

Croatia have never lost in Osijek, winning nine of their 11 matches there and drawing two.

If Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric plays against Wales, it will be his 121st appearance for Croatia.

Darijo Srna is the national record holder with 134.

Wales

Wales have played 11 matches under Ryan Giggs, winning five, losing five and drawing one.

Midfielder Joe Allen will win his 50th cap for Wales if he plays against Croatia.

Full-back Chris Gunter is six appearances short of becoming the first Wales player to reach 100 caps.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 1-2 Croatia, Liberty Stadium, Swansea, 26 March, 2013

A Gareth Bale penalty gave Wales the lead in this World Cup qualifier but goals in the final 15 minutes from Dejan Lovren and Eduardo gave Croatia victory.