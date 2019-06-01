Mo Eisa: Peterborough pay Bristol City club-record fee for striker

Mo Eisa only started one game for Bristol City, against Plymouth in the League Cup last August

Peterborough United have signed striker Mo Eisa from Bristol City for an undisclosed club-record fee.

The 24-year-old, who only featured six times for the Robins in 2018-19, has agreed a four-year deal with the Posh.

Eisa scored 25 goals in 50 games for Cheltenham prior to his move to Ashton Gate last summer.

"He is quick, technically fantastic and has the ability to improve with us," chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the League One club's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.