Mark Randall: Premiership newcomers Larne sign ex-Arsenal midfielder

Randall made nine appearances for Arsenal

Irish Premiership newcomers Larne have signed former Arsenal midfielder Mark Randall.

The 29-year-old, who represented England at underage level, spent time at MK Dons, Chestefield and most recently Crawley Town.

He arrives at Inver Park after Larne surged into the top tier following a dominant season in the Championship.

Tiernan Lynch's side wrapped up the title in March, going on to win the league by 17 points.

Randall made nine appearances for Arsenal's first team and made his Champions League debut against Porto in 2008.

He will link up with his new side this month as pre-season training begins.

The midfielder becomes Larne's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Several clubs have already made changes to their squad since the season concluded in May, with Linfield announcing the signing of striker Shayne Lavery and Crusaders parting ways with forward Michael Carvill.