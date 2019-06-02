June's African football news in brief

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt on 21 June

African football stories in short for June as the countdown to the Cup of Nations in Egypt continues.

Saturday 1 June:

Tunisia midfielder Saad Bguir has joined newly promoted Saudi top flight club Abha FC on a two-year deal after helping Esperance retain the African Champions League on Friday.

The announcement was made by Abha less than an hour after Esperance lifted the title following a controversial win over Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Bguir, 25, was the hero in last year's Champions league final, scoring a brace against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the return leg as Esperance won the competition.

Bguir, who has been capped 11 times by Tunisia, leaves Esperance after four seasons.

Mali booked their place in the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup in Poland, despite a 3-2 defeat to France in their final match of Group E on Friday.

Mickael Cuisance put France ahead with Sekou Koita equalising for Mali. In the second half, Moussa Diaby and Amine Gouiri made it 3-1 to France with Ousmane Diakite adding a second for Mali in the dying seconds.

Mali will now face Argentina on 4 June for a place in the quarter-finals.

There will be an all-African last 16 tie on 3 June when Senegal and Nigeria face each other.

South Africa's campaign ended on Friday night with a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their final Group F match.