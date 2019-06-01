Ryan Giggs: Wales manager wants tougher punishment for racism

Ryan Giggs succeeded Chris Coleman as Wales manager

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes referees should take teams off the field if players suffer racial abuse.

Wales face Croatia on 8 June as the first British side to play in the Balkans since Montenegro fans racially abused England players in March.

Hungary, who Wales play on 11 June, were punished for the racist behaviour of their supporters.

"We have seen big problems in games this season that we haven't seen for a long time," he said.

"For us we have enough to worry about with the game, so we will leave it to the authorities if there is any racism during the game.

"We trust the authorities that they will do the right thing. But the punishments have not been strong enough.

"It's difficult for the players to do that (walk off the field). I welcome the right people having to make the decision rather than the onus being on the players.

Raheem Sterling was subjected to racist abuse during England's win in Montenegro in March

"Then the players are open to criticism rather than it being taken out of their own hands."

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin responded to the events in Montenegro in March saying that he will ask referees to be "brave" and stop matches where there is racial abuse from fans.

Montenegro were fined 20,000 euros and ordered to play one game behind closed doors after England's Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi were targeted.

"When you see fines being handed out, I think (Cardiff manager) Neil Warnock got the same for speaking out about a referee here," Giggs added.

"It's not sufficient and it won't stop teams. Bans need to be imposed or points deducted because that is the only way certain federations can do anything."

The former Manchester United winger has himself previously spoken of being a victim of racism in his formative years.

Giggs, whose father is black, says he was "shocked" at what he faced after going to secondary education.