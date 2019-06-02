Champions League final: Pundits on Liverpool's sixth win over Spurs in Madrid

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup or Champions League more often than Liverpool

"This team is going to be a feared team in Europe. Nobody wants to pull this team out the hat or play at Anfield."

So says former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport, after Liverpool became European champions for a sixth time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Liverpool bounced back from last year's final defeat against Real Madrid to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final.

It is Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's first trophy since moving to Anfield in 2015.

Ferdinand added: "Now there's a fear, they've produced big results. This performance won't be talked about for years to come but not one of those fans will care about the way they played today.

"They got the job done. Jurgen Klopp has been to so many finals and been on the losing side but to get over the line by any means necessary is the way to do it.

"The Spurs players will want to get back here, I'm sure. They're in the position Liverpool were in last year. Liverpool have done it, they've come back and they deserve this."

'The players are legends now'

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen on BT Sport:

"The perseverance has got to be applauded. This team has been a brilliant team for a good few years now and it's only right that they won a big one.

"I think they will kick on and win more but when you win this trophy you achieve a lifelong ambition. This is a trophy you can look back on for the rest of your life and these players are all legends now.

"Who cares whether they played well or poorly? This team is in an unbelievable cycle right now and they have to win trophies, so why not start with the big one?

"At the start of this season, Liverpool wanted the Premier League trophy. Manchester City are an astonishing team and Liverpool lost nothing in defeat.

"But Liverpool are a great knockout team and they have the tools to go far in every competition. They're a top, top team now and they're here to stay."

'A key moment in Tottenham's history'

Mauricio Pochettino selected Harry Kane ahead of semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura in the final

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport:

"We need to remember those Tottenham players have done their club proud. The journey those players took their fans on to this moment, and the journey the manager has taken the club on, has never been done before.

"It didn't quite happen for them tonight but I'd like to feel this is a key moment in Tottenham's history. A moment where they can feel they belong at the highest level now, and they can try and maintain that.

"Liverpool have been brilliant for a couple of years now and it's great Jurgen Klopp's team have had this moment after pushing Man City so far in the league.

"Spurs will learn from this, they really will."

'Klopp conquers Europe'

Chris Sutton speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Jurgen Klopp conquers Europe - he said when he arrived four years ago that he needed a trophy and he's fulfilled his promise with the biggest one of all.

"Go back a season ago, to Kiev where they crumbled, Klopp didn't allow them to feel sorry for themselves. They picked themselves back up again this season, they took 97 points in the league, they grabbed the bull by the horns - he ripped the horns off.

"Under Klopp, Liverpool have been brilliant for four years - they just haven't won a trophy.

"They've spent money, but they've spent it so well. They've ground out results this season but they're a great team to watch and their great fan base deserve this night tonight.

"Spurs didn't do enough, they didn't trouble Alisson in the first half. In the second half they improved - in fairness they gave it a go - but the better team, the more efficient team, won."

'Henderson Liverpool's unsung hero'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Both sides know they can play better but Liverpool have found a way to win games this season - and tonight - and overall deservedly so.

"The unsung hero for me tonight was Jordan Henderson - he did all the ugly stuff, all the hard yards. He knows he has the quality around him but he's the glue that holds it all together.

"I think Jurgen Klopp will enjoy the next few days, maybe have half a lager, but then he'll start to plan ahead. He'll start to look forward.

"It's been a fantastic season for him, his staff, his players, the fans and it has ended with this magnificent night."

