Lawrence Shankland: 'He has to go to a club where he will play,' says Ian McCall

Lawrence Shankland is considering offers from three clubs, says Ayr United boss Ian McCall

As Lawrence Shankland ponders his next move, Ayr United manager Ian McCall insists the prolific striker is "not even close to how good he could be".

The 23-year-old is a free agent after scoring 63 goals in the past two seasons at Somerset Park.

"He has to go to a club where he will play," McCall told BBC Scotland.

"There may be the option of a very, very big club, but would he play there every week, to take that next step and kick on again?"

McCall revealed Shankland is considering offers from a leading Scottish club and two English sides and thinks it won't be long until he is pressing for an international call-up.

"One of them, it's a club in Scotland and you need to be really mentally strong," he said. "That's something I think Lawrence has, but the only way you find that is if you go through it. You can't predict that, it's something you have to live through to find out if you have it.

"There are a couple of pretty sizeable clubs in England where I'm pretty sure he would play. One in particular would suit him, a sleeping giant type club.

"He has three now to choose from. If his mentality is as good as it can be, which he'll need if he goes to a big club, he can be as good as any of them (strikers in the Scotland squad).

"He scores goals with his right foot from 25 yards, with his left foot from 20 yards, he scores tap-ins, headers. He's so fit and strong. I'm not even sure if he's best as a number nine or number 10.

"He's not even close to how good he could be. Coming through at Aberdeen, he's had loans that didn't work out and he's quite a complex boy.

"Technically, people don't realise what he's got. He can drop off, find passes with left or right foot that gifted midfielders see. Or he can play right up in the box. It doesn't matter where it falls to him, he can create space for himself in a second."