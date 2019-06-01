Champions League final: Tottenham fans race to make Madrid after plane damaged by bird

Tottenham fans wait to get into Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium for Saturday's final

Champions League final

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Almost 200 Tottenham fans face a race against time to get to Madrid for the Champions League final against Liverpool after their plane was taken out of service because of bird damage.

It was due to take off from Stansted at 09:50 BST but operator Thomas Cook had to source a replacement plane and it was delayed until just before 17:30.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST with the flight due to land 42 minutes earlier.

The Wanda Metropolitano stadium is only three miles from the airport.

Rob White, the son of former Tottenham midfielder John White, tweeted at 16:10 BST: "We are now sitting on an actual plane after a 6.5 hour omnishambles!"

Thomas Cook released a statement saying that the original aircraft was "deemed not safe to operate".