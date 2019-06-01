Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to 'experience' Champions League final again

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to win a trophy as a manager

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes his beaten Champions League finalists can "build the journey" to reach the final "again as soon as possible".

Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in their first European Cup final.

Pochettino has previously cast doubt on his long-term future at a club who have not signed a player since January 2018.

"You want to experience this again and repeat it. It is the best game in the world after the World Cup," he said.

"It's about trying, believing and building the journey so it happens again as soon as possible."

Spurs trailed after two minutes in Madrid through Mohamed Salah's penalty following a handball decision against Moussa Sissoko. The London side had chances to equalise before Divock Origi's late strike sealed the Reds' sixth European Cup.

"I feel very proud about their effort, how we fought," said Pochettino. "We were unlucky. We were fighting, and we played so well in the second half.

"To start 1-0 down from the start was tough, we changed our plans. We can be optimistic. That [penalty] was the circumstance we cannot manage or prepare for.

"You can never believe you will be 1-0 down after a minute. Mentally it was very tough, it's about learning and experience, like Liverpool were in this position last year [when they lost to Real Madrid]."

Tottenham have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup and Pochettino - who previously was in charge of Espanyol and Southampton - is yet to win silverware as a manager.

"I am so pleased to manage this group of players, but congratulations to Liverpool," he added.

"The standards are so high, it wasn't enough today. It's a shame."