Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Barnsley, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Reading, Coventry

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Winger Ryan Hedges, the 23-year-old who is out of contract with Barnsley later this month, is undergoing a medical with Aberdeen. (Football Insider)

Motherwell will be looking for around £3m before they will consider selling midfielder David Turnbull amid reports that Celtic are preparing a £1.2m offer for the 19-year-old. (The Herald On Sunday)

New York City are now unlikely to make a move for out-of-contract Aberdeen and Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven. (Press & Journal)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who three years held talks with Celtic as Ronny Deila departed as team boss, has revealed that he turned down a big managerial job in the summer of 2016 but has refused to confirm it was with the Scottish champions. (Sunday Mail)

Reports that Scotland striker Marc McNulty, who has returned to Reading after his loan spell with Hibernian, is poised to return to Coventry City have been shot down by the 26-year-old's father. (Edinburgh Evening News)

French midfielder Malaury Martin, who has not played for Hearts since Craig Levein took charge in August 2017, is poised to leave Tynecastle in November, his contract having been shortened to allow a move in January that fell through. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton, the 27-year-old who has spent six years with Celtic, has no plans to leave the Scottish champions as he enters the final year of his contract. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Winger Jordan Jones, who had been linked with moves to Burnley and Sunderland before agreeing a summer move from Kilmarnock to Rangers, says he turned down offers from English clubs but says none compared to the Ibrox outfit's fan base. (Sunday Mail)

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, now in charge of Leicester City, says his former club's midfield duo, Callum McGregor and James Forrest, have the mentality to play in the English top flight. (Sunday Mail)

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones has "no doubt" he will win the Scottish Premiership with Rangers after leaving Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare is particularly disappointed that his side failed to lift the Scottish Cup as he believes they had made holders Celtic look an average side at Hampden. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Neil Lennon says talks with former Rangers manager Graeme Souness have helped him mellow as he takes charge of Celtic for a second time on a permanent basis. (Sunday Post)

Reading striker Marc McNulty has thanked new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke for calling him up to the squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium as he promises to make up for a bad miss against San Marino. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock have offered fans the chance to buy parts of the Rugby Park surface as they replace the artificial turf ahead of next season. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton, now 34, is one eight players released by Aston Villa after their promotion to England's Premier League. (Mail On Sunday)

Former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson's Verona must overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Cittadella on Sunday to win promotion to Italy's Serie A via the play-ffs. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

"Floodlit", a song penned to help Auchinleck Talbot pay for new floodlights, has peaked at No.26 in iTunes' alternative charts on the eve of Sunday's Scottish Junior Cup final against Largs Thistle. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)