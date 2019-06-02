Auchinleck Talbot 2-0 Largs Thistle: Talbot win to retain Junior Cup and complete treble

Craig McCracken (far left) opened the scoring, having netted the winner in last season's final

Ruthless Auchinleck Talbot completed a hat-trick of trophies by retaining the Scottish Junior Cup with victory over Largs Thistle in the final in Hamilton.

Craig McCracken headed the West Region Premiership winners into an early lead from Jamie Glasgow's corner.

And Keir Samson slammed in the holders' second from Graham Wilson's cross before the break.

Substitute Mark Shankland fired against the crossbar as Auchinleck pushed for a late third.

Talbot, who had already secured a place in next season's Scottish Cup by winning their league, add their 13th Junior Cup to this season's Sectional League Cup triumph.

Manager Tommy Sloan retains the trophy for the first time with Auchinleck, his sixth victory in the competition overall, with the side emulating the Talbot team of 1992 that won the Junior Cup two years running.

And he told BBC Alba: "Delighted to win it again. The players have given a lot this season. We dug in well there and managed to get over the line.

"We've scored the two goals and I think we're worth our win. I'm at a great club and we love these occasions so long may it continue."

Auchinleck celebrate Samson's strike

Line-ups

Auchinleck Talbot: Leishman, Lyle, McPherson, McCracken, Pope, S Wilson, Armstrong, Hyslop, Glasgow, G Wilson, Samson.

Substitutes: McIlroy, Shankland, Kemp, McDowall, White.

Largs Thistle: Farrell, Orr, Little, Jamieson, McMaster, McKie, Faulds, Millar, Black, Adam, Muir.

Substitutes: Lundy, Struthers, Fleming, Carter, Begley.

Referee: P Stuart