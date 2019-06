Scottish Premiership ins and outs - Summer 2019

From the section

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish Premiership club done so far?

Remember, you can check out all the day's rumours in today's gossip column.

Aberdeen

Manager: Derek McInnes

Last season: 4th

In: Curtis Main, forward (Motherwell); Craig Bryson, midfielder (Derby County); Ryan Hedges, midfielder (Barnsley); Ash Taylor, defender (Northampton Town); Luc Bollan, defender (Dundee United); Sam Jackson, goalkeeper (Dundee); Michael Ruth, forward (Queen's Park).

Loan: Jon Gallagher, midfielder (Atlanta United); Greg Leigh, defender (Breda).

Out: Gary Mackay-Steven, midfielder (New York City); Graeme Shinnie, midfielder (Derby County); Mark Reynolds, defender (Dundee United); Archie Mair, goalkeeper (Norwich City); Greg Halford, forward; David Craddock, goalkeeper; Ryan Harrington, defender; Morgan Brown, midfielder.

Loan ended: James Wilson, forward (Manchester United); Greg Stewart, forward (Birmingham City); Max Lowe, defender (Derby County); Dominic Ball, defender (Rotherham United).

Celtic

Manager: Neil Lennon

Last season: 1st

In: Christopher Jullien, defender (Toulouse, undisclosed). Luca Connell, midfielder (Bolton, undisclosed)

Out: Dedryck Boyata, defender (Hertha Berlin); Scott Allan, midfielder (Hibernian); Wallace Duffy, defender (Dundee); Regan Hendry, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Reece Willison, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Mikael Lustig, defender; Emilio Izaguirre, defender; Christian Gamboa, defender; Dorus de Vries, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Timothy Weah, forward (Paris St-Germain); Filip Benkovic, defender (Leicester City); Jeremy Toljan, defender (Borussia Dortmund); Oliver Burke, forward (West Bromwich Albion).

Hamilton Academical

Manager: Brian Rice

Last season: 10th

In: Will Collar, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Blair Alston, midfielder (St Johnstone); Brian Easton, defender (St Johnstone); Markus Fjortoft, defender (Southern United); Owain Fun Williams, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Ciaran McKenna, defender (Falkirk).

Out: Ziggy Gordon, defender (Central Coast Mariners); James Keatings, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Dougie Imrie, midfielder (retired); Tom Taiwo, midfielder (retired); Gary Woods, goalkeeper; Alex Penny, defender; Lennard Sowah, defender; Matthew Kilgallon, defender; Delphin Tshiembe, defender; Jacob Marsden, goalkeeper; Hamish Morrison, defender.

Loan ended: Tony Andreu, forward (Coventry City); David McMillan, forward (St Johnstone).

Heart of Midlothian

Manager: Craig Levein

Last season: 6th

In: Craig Halkett, defender (Livingston); Conor Washington, forward (Sheffield United); Jamie Walker, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Aidy White, defender (unattached).

Out: Aaron Hughes, defender (retired); David Vanecek, forward; Conor Sammon, forward; Malaury Martin, midfielder; Jack Hodge, midfielder (Hibernian).

Loan ended: Steven Naismith, forward (Norwich City); Demetri Mitchell, defender (Manchester United); Conor Shaughnessy, defender (Leeds United).

Hibernian

Head coach: Paul Heckingbottom

Last season: 5th

In: Scott Allan, midfielder (Celtic); Josh Doig, defender (St Johnstone); Jack Hodge, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Joe Newell, midfielder (Rotherham United); Adam Jackson, defender (Barnsley); Christian Doidge, forward (Forest Green Rovers, undisclosed); Tom James, defender (Yeovil Town).

Out: Marvin Bartley, midfielder (Livingston); Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Ross County); Kane O'Connor, defender (Brentford); Mark Milligan, defender; Miquel Nelom, defender; Gael Bigirimana, midfielder; Jonathan Spector, defender; Callum Donaldson, defender; Kane O'Connor, defender; Kevin Waugh, defender; Lewis Allan, forward; Ruari Paton, forward.

Loan ended: Marc McNulty, forward (Reading); Ryan Gauld, midfielder (Sporting Lisbon); Stephane Omeonga, midfielder (Genoa); Thomas Agyepong, midfielder (Manchester City); Adam Bogdan, goalkeeper (Liverpool); Darnell Johnson, defender (Leicester City).

Kilmarnock

Manager: Angelo Alessio

Last season: 3rd

In: Angelo Alessio, manager.

Out: Steve Clarke, manager; Jordan Jones, midfielder (Rangers); Kris Boyd, forward (retired); Scott Boyd, defender (retired); Daniel Higgins, defender; Daniel Scally, midfielder; Ross Miller, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Youssouf Mulumbu, midfielder (Celtic); Daniel Bachmann, goalkeeper (Watford); Mikael Ndjoli, midfielder (Bournemouth); Liam Millar, forward (Liverpool); Aaron Tshibola, midfielder (Aston Villa); Conor McAleny, forward (Fleetwood Town); Aaron Simpson, defender (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Livingston

Head coach: Gary Holt

Last season: 9th

In: Marvin Bartley, midfielder (Hibernian); Robbie Crawford, midfielder (Ayr United); Nicky Devlin, defender (Walsall).

Loan: Matija Sarkic, goalkeeper (Aston Villa).

Out: Craig Halkett, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Declan Gallagher, defender (Motherwell); Liam Kelly, goalkeeper (Queens Park Rangers); Shaun Byrne, midfielder (Dundee, undisclosed); Nicky Cadden, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Callum Crane, defender (Edinburgh City).

Loan ended: Ryan Hardie, forward (Rangers); Ciaron Brown, defender (Cardiff City).

Loan: Carlo Pignatiello, midfielder (Livingston).

Motherwell

Manager: Stephen Robinson

Last season: 8th

In: Casper Sloth, midfielder (Silkeborg); Declan Gallagher, defender (Livingston); Liam Polworth, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Jake Carroll, defender (Cambridge United); Christopher Long, forward (Blackpool); Jermain Hylton, midfielder (Solihull Moors).

Out: Jake Hastie, midfielder (Rangers, compensation); Curtis Main, forward (Aberdeen); Carl McHugh, midfielder (ATK); Shea Gordon, midfielder (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent); Kyle MacDonald, defender (Airdrieonians); Neil McLaughlin, forward (Edusport Academy); Elliott Frear, midfielder; Alex Gorrin, midfielder; Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender; George Newell, forward; Christian Mbulu, defender; Shaun Bowers, defender; Liam Brown, midfielder; Akeal Rehman, midfielder; Broque Watson, forward.

Loan ended: Tom Aldred, defender (Bury); Gboly Ariyibi, midfielder (Nottingham Forest); Ross McCormack, forward (Aston Villa); Conor Sammon, forward (Heart of Midlothian).

Rangers

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Last season: 2nd

In: Steven Davis, midfielder (Southampton, loan to permanent); Jake Hastie, midfielder (Motherwell, compensation); Jordan Jones, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Greg Stewart, forward (Birmingham City); Joe Aribo, midfielder (Charlton Athletic); George Edmundson, defender (Oldham Athletic, undisclosed).

Out: Lee Wallace, defender (Queens Park Rangers); Lee Hodson, defender (Gillingham); Gareth McAuley, defender; Myles Beerman, defender; Kyle Bradley, defender; Liam Burt, midfielder; Scott Gray, defender; Jay Mack, defender.

Loan ended: Ryan Kent, midfielder (Liverpool); Joe Worrall, defender (Nottingham Forest); Lassana Coulibaly, midfielder (Angers).

Ross County

In: Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Joe Chalmers, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

Loan: Nathan Baxter, goalkeeper (Chelsea).

Out: Callum Semple, defender (Queen of the South); Scott Fox, goalkeeper; Greg Morrison, forward.

Loan ended: Andy Boyle, defender (Preston North End).

Loan: Ross Munro, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers).

St Johnstone

Manager: Tommy Wright

Last season: 7th

In: Elliott Parish, goalkeeper (Dundee); Wallace Duffy, defender (Celtic).

Out: Tony Watt, forward (CSKA Sofia); Blair Alston, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Brian Easton, defender (Hamilton Academical); Josh Doig, defender (Hibernian); Aaron Comrie, defender (Dunfermline Athletic).

Loan ended: Sean Goss, midfielder (Queens Park Rangers); Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Patrick Thistle); Niall Keown, defender (Partick Thistle).

Loan: Euan O'Reilly, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Marky Munro, defender (Stenhousemuir).

St Mirren

Manager: Jim Goodwin

Last season: 11th

In: Jim Goodwin, manager (Alloa Athletic); Dean Lyness, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers).

Out: Oran Kearney, manager; Adam Eckersley, defender (Airdrieonians); Anton Ferdinand, defender; Simeon Jackson, forward.

Loan ended: Mihai Popescu, defender (Dinamo Bukarest); Lee Hodson, defender (Rangers); Danny Rodgers, goalkeeper (Aberdeen); Anders Dreyer, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Laurentiu Corbu, defender (Dinamo Bukarest); Jordan Holmes, goalkeeper (Bournemouth); Kyle McAllister, midfielder (Derby County); Duckens Nazon, forward (Sint-Truiden); Brad Lyons, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers).

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.