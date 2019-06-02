Ivorian goalkeeper Cisse out of Nations Cup with knee injury

Ivorian goalkeeper Abdoul Karim Cisse is out of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a knee injury

Goalkeeper Abdoul Karim Cisse has been withdrawn from Ivory Coast's provisional squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt because of a knee injury.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, was one of four goalkeepers included in the Elephants' 27-man provisional squad by coach Ibrahim Kamara.

The decision to drop Cisse was taken by the Elephants' doctors in Chantilly in France where they are currently at a training camp.

"Abdoul Karim, selected for the preparation of the Afcon 2019, arrived in Chantilly on 30 May from Abidjan," a letter from the Ivorian FA to ASEC stated.

"However, following the injury he contracted at his club on April 28th during the semi-finals of the Ivorian Cup, the national team's medical staff deemed it necessary to carry out the usual medical check before the start of the training camp.

"The MRI performed for this purpose on May 31, 2019 .... revealed the following; the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. The rupture of the posterior horn of the external meniscus. Degenerative lesions in fissure of the posterior horn of the internal meniscus

"To this end, he was found unfit to practice competitively because of the injuries," the letter stated.

Cisse was hoping to make it to the Nations Cup finals after an impressive season with ASEC where he was named the best goalkeeper of the 2018/2019 Ivorian top flight season.

He also helped Ivory Coast to a third-place finish in the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda.

His replacement in the Ivory Coast squad has not yet been named.

Coach Kamara will announce his final 23 players on 9 June.

The Elephants will have a second training camp in Abu Dhabi where they will play two friendly matches against Uganda on 14 June and most probably Libya four days later before they fly out to Egypt.

They will face South Africa in their opening match on 24 June and will then lock horns with Morocco four days later before they play their final group game against Namibia on 1 July.