Scottish Championship ins and outs - Summer 2019

From the section

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish Championship club done so far?

Remember, you can check out all the day's rumours in today's gossip column.

Alloa Athletic

Manager: None

Last season: 8th

In: Robert Thomson, forward (Greenock Morton); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Queen of the South); Liam Buchanan, forward (Raith Rovers).

Out: Jim Goodwin, manager (St Mirren); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

Loan ended: Jack Aitchison, forward (Celtic); Dario Zanatta, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Connor Shields, forward (Sunderland); Sam Roscoe, defender (Aberdeen); Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston).

Arbroath

Manager: Dick Campbell

Last season: 1st in Scottish League One

In: Derek Gaston, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Scott Stewart, defender (Airdrieonians, undisclosed).

Out: Ryan Wallace, forward (East Fife, undisclosed); Danny Denholm (East Fife); Ryan McCord, midfielder (Brechin City); Darren Hill, goalkeeper.

Ayr United

Manager: Ian McCall

Last season: 4th

In: Sam Roscoe, defender (Aberdeen); Kris Doolan, forward (Partick Thistle).

Out: Robbie Crawford, midfielder (Livingston); Michael Rose, defender (Coventry City); Liam Smith, defender (Dundee United); Declan McDaid, midfielder (Dundee); Chris Higgins, forward (East Fife, loan to permanent); James Hilton, midfielder (Stranraer); Lawrence Shankland, forward; Stuart Faulds, midfielder.

Loan ended: Calvin Miller, defender (Celtic); Ross Doohan, goalkeeper (Celtic); Nicky Cadden, midfielder (Livingston).

Dundee

Manager: James McPake

Last season: 12th in Premiership

In: Shaun Byrne, midfielder (Livingston, undisclosed); Jordan McGhee, defender (Falkirk); Declan McDaid, midfielder (Ayr United); Josh Todd, midfielder (Queen of the South); Jordan Marshall, defender (Queen of the South); Jamie Ness, midfielder (Plymouth Argyle); Jordon Forster, defender (Cheltenham Town)

Out: Jim McIntyre, manager; Elliott Parish, goalkeeper (St Johnstone); Sam Jackson, goalkeeper (Aberdeen); Kenny Miller, forward (Partick Thistle); James Vincent, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Darren O'Dea, defender (East Kilbride); Martin Woods, midfielder; Genseric Kusunga, defender; Jesse Curran, midfielder; Faissal El Bakhtaoui, forward.

Loan ended: Seny Dieng, goalkeeper (Queens Park Rangers); Scott Wright, forward (Aberdeen); Ryan McGowan, defender (Bradford City); Ethan Robson, midfielder (Sunderland); John O'Sullivan, midfielder (Blackpool); Andreas Hadenius, defender (Halmstads).

Dundee United

Head coach: Robbie Neilson

Last season: 2nd

In: Adrian Sporle, defender (Banfield); Mark Reynolds, defender (Aberdeen, loan to permanent); Liam Smith, defender (Ayr United).

Out: Luc Bollan, defender (Aberdeen); Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Morgaro Gomis, midfielder (Falkirk); Stewart Murdoch, midfielder (East Fife); Archie Thomas, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Fraser Fyvie, midfielder; William Edjenguele, defender; Billy King, midfielder; Thomas Scobbie, defender; Lewis Toshney, defender; Kieran Inglis, midfielder; Gavin Ritchie, defender; Mati Zata, midfielder.

Loan ended: Pavol Safranko, forward (Aalborg); Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Charlie Seaman, defender (Bournemouth).

Dunfermline Athletic

Manager: Stevie Crawford

Last season: 7th

In: Aaron Comrie, defender (St Johnstone); Thomas Bragg, defender (Southampton); Gabriel McGill, forward (Middlesbrough, undisclosed); Paul Paton, midfielder (Falkirk); Euan Murray, defender (Raith Rovers, undisclosed); Kevin Nisbet, forward (Raith Rovers); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Stranraer); Ryan Dow, forward (Peterhead); Tom Lang, defender (Clyde); Lucas Berry, forward (Fife Elite); Ben Swinton, goalkeeper (AM Soccer Club); Matthew Bowman, defender (unattached).

Loan: Josh Coley, midfielder (Norwich City).

Out: Kallum Higginbotham, forward (Real Kashmir); Jackson Longridge, defender (Bradford City, undisclosed); Robbie Muirhead, forward (Greenock Morton); Ryan Williamson, defender (Partick Thistle); Mark Durnan, defender (Falkirk); Aidan Connolly, midfielder (Falkirk); Myles Hippolyte, forward; James Craigen, midfielder; Lee Robinson, goalkeeper; Sean Murdoch, goalkeeper (retired); Louis Longridge, forward; Brandon Luke, midfielder.

Loan ended: James Vincent, midfielder (Dundee); Faissal El Bakhtaoui, forward (Dundee); Ryan Blair, midfielder (Swansea City); Bruce Anderson, forward (Aberdeen).

Greenock Morton

Manager: David Hopkin

Last season: 5th

In: David Hopkin, manager; Nicky Cadden, midfielder (Livingston); Robbie Muirhead, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (Dundee United); Kyle Jacobs, midfielder (Queen of the South); Calvin Orsi, midfielder (Brechin City); Sam Ramsbottom, goalkeeper (Alfreton Town); Cameron Salkeld, forward (Gateshead); John Sutton, forward (coach).

Out: Jonatan Johansson, manager; Gary Oliver, forward (Queen of the South); Robert Thomson, forward (Alloa Athletic); Derek Gaston, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Charlie Telfer, midfielder (Falkirk); Michael Tidser, midfielder (Falkirk); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Falkirk); Jack Iredale, defender (Carlisle United); Lee Kilday, defender; Rory McKeown, defender; Denny Johnstone, forward; Ben Armour, forward.

Loan ended: Greg Kiltie, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Kerr Waddell, defender (Dundee); Andrew Dallas, forward (Rangers); Keelan O'Connell, midfielder (Bournemouth).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Manager: John Robertson

Last season: 3rd

In: James Keatings, forward (Hamilton Academical); James Vincent, midfielder (Dundee); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Falkirk); David Carson, midfielder (Morpeth Town).

Loan: Mitchell Curry, midfielder (Middlesbrough).

Out: Darren McCauley, forward (Derry City, undisclosed); Owain Fon Williams, goalkeeper (Hamilton Academical); Liam Polworth, midfielder (Motherwell); Joe Chalmers, midfielder (Ross County); Nathan Austin, forward (Kelty Hearts).

Loan ended: Anthony McDonald, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian).

Partick Thistle

Manager: Gary Caldwell

Last season: 6th

In: Kenny Miller, forward (Dundee); Shea Gordon, midfielder (Motherwell, loan to permanent); Lewis Mansell, forward (Blackburn Rovers, loan to permanent); Ryan Williamson, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Tommy Robson, defender (Falkirk).

Out: Scott McDonald, forward (Western United); Souleymane Coulibaly, forward (Sahel); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Ross County); Kris Doolan, forward (Ayr United); Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Christie Elliott, defender (Carlisle United); Ally Roy, forward (Airdrieonians); Niall Keown, defender; Miles Storey, forward; Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper; Andy McCarthy, midfielder; Lee Duncanson, defender; Antony Eadie, midfielder.

Loan ended: Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Celtic); Steven Anderson, defender (St Johnstone); Jack McMillan, defender (Livingston); Lewis Mansell, forward (Blackburn Rovers).

Queen of the South

Manager: Allan Johnston

Last season: 9th

In: Allan Johnston, manager; Kevin Holt, defender (Pafos); Lewis Kidd, defender (Falkirk); Callum Semple, defender (Ross County); Gary Oliver, forward (Greenock Morton).

Out: Gary Naysmith, manager; Josh Todd, midfielder (Dundee); Kyle Jacobs, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Michael Doyle, defender (Falkirk); Callum Fordyce, defender (Airdrieonians); Nicky Low, midfielder (East Stirlingshire).

Loan ended: Lyndon Dykes, forward (Livingston); Iain Wilson, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Fraser Aird, midfielder (Dundee United); Barry Maguire, defender (Motherwell).