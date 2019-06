Scottish League One ins and outs - Summer 2019

From the section

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish League One club done so far?

Airdrieonians

Manager: Ian Murray

Last season: 5th

In: Adam Eckersley, defender (St Mirren); Callum Fordyce, defender (Queen of the South); Josh Kerr, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion); Ally Roy, forward (Partick Thistle); Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Calum Gallagher, forward (Dumbarton); Craig Thomson, midfielder (Brechin City); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Queen's Park); Reece Willison, goalkeeper (Celtic); Kyle MacDonald, defender (Motherwell); Jonathan Kavanagh, defender (East Kilbride).

Loan: Euan O'Reilly, midfielder (St Johnstone).

Out: Leighton McIntosh, forward (Wrexham); Scott Stewart, defender (Arbroath, undisclosed); Kieran MacDonald, defender (Raith Rovers, undisclosed); Scott Robertson, defender (Stranraer); Joao Victoria, forward (Raith Rovers); Grant Gallagher, midfielder (Stranraer); Sean McIntosh, midfielder (Brechin City); Chris O'Neil, defender (Stenhousemuir); Ben Mackenzie, goalkeeper (Kelty Hearts); Dean Cairns, defender (East Kilbride); Kyle Wilkie, midfielder; Darryl Duffy, forward; Grant Brennan, midfielder; Lewis Gracie, midfielder.

Loan ended: Josh Campbell, defender (Hibernian); Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United); Jordan Houston, defender (Rangers).

Clyde

Manager: Danny Lennon

Last season: 2nd in Scottish League Two

In: David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Darren Smith, forward (Stirling Albion); Tony Wallace, midfielder (Annan Athletic).

Out: Tom Lang, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Kevin Nicoll, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Blair Currie, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion); Jordan Stewart, defender (Albion Rovers); Jack Boyle, midfielder; Dylan Cogill, defender; Kieran Hughes, goalkeeper; Aaron Millar, forward.

Loan ended: Scott Banks, midfielder (Dundee United).

Dumbarton

Manager: Jim Duffy

Last season: 6th

In: Jordan Pettigrew, goalkeeper (Livingston); Isaac Layne, forward (Stranraer); Morgan Neill, defender (Stenhousemuir); Stefan McCluskey, forward (Pollok); Ryan Tierney, forward (Edusport Academy); Conor Scullion, midfielder (Cumbernauld United).

Out: Ross Forbes, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Ryan Thomson, midfielder (Stranraer); Calum Gallagher, forward (Airdrieonians); Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Montrose); Bobby Barr, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Willie Dyer, defender (East Stirlingshire); Brian McLean, defender; Craig Barr, defender; Grant Adam, goalkeeper; Ross Perry, defender; Michael Paton, midfielder.

Loan ended: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Kilmarnock); David Ferguson, defender (Ayr United); Henk Van Schaik, defender (Livingston); Ben Armour, forward (Greenock Morton); Chris Smith, goalkeeper (East Kilbride).

East Fife

Manager: Darren Young

Last season: 7th

In: Ryan Wallace, forward (Arbroath, undisclosed); Chris Higgins, defender (Ayr United, loan to permanent); Stewart Murdoch, midfielder (Dundee United); Chris Duggan, forward (Raith Rovers); Danny Denholm, midfielder (Arbroath); Jordan Hart, goalkeeper (Queen's Park); Lewis Hunter, midfielder (University of Stirling).

Out: Mark Doherty, defender (Forfar Athletic); Jonny Court, forward (Edinburgh City); Chris Kane, defender (Edinburgh City); Scott Linton, defender; Daniel Terry, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Rory Currie, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Stewart Murdoch, defender (Dundee United); Broque Watson, midfielder (Motherwell).

Falkirk

Manager: Ray McKinnon

Last season: 10th in Scottish Championship

In: Morgaro Gomis, midfielder (Dundee United); Cammy Bell, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Charlie Telfer, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Michael Tidser, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Mark Durnan, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Michael Doyle, defender (Queen of the South); Aidan Connolly, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Greenock Morton).

Out: Ciaran McKenna, defender (Hamilton Academical); Paul Paton, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Jordan McGhee, defender (Dundee); Lewis Kidd, defender (Queen of the South); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Tommy Robson, defender (Partick Thistle); David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Clyde); Leo Fasan, goalkeeper; Abdul Osman, midfielder; Deimantas Petravicius, midfielder; Kevin O'Hara, forward; Lewis Kidd, defender; Patrick Brough, defender.

Loan ended: Zak Rudden, forward (Rangers); Harry Burgoyne, goalkeeper (Wolverhampton Wanderers); William Edjenguele, defender (Dundee United); Mark Waddington, midfielder (Stoke City); Shayne Lavery, forward (Everton); Aaron Jarvis, forward (Luton Town); Davis Keillor Dunn, midfielder (Ross County).

Forfar Athletic

Manager: Jim Weir

Last season: 2nd

In: Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Scott Robertson, midfielder (Brechin City); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Dumbarton); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Brechin City); Sean Burns, defender (Brechin City); Andy Jackson, forward (Brechin City); Mark Docherty, defender (East Fife).

Out: Brad Spencer, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Eddie Malone, defender (East Stirlingshire); Thomas Reilly, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); John Baird, forward.

Loan ended: Adam Eckersley, defender (St Mirren); Lewis Moore, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Cedwyn Scott, forward (Dundee).

Montrose

Manager: Stewart Petrie

Last season: 4th

In: Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Dumbarton); Blair Lyons, forward (University of Stirling).

Out: Jamie Redman, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Michael Bolochoweckyj, defender (Spartans).

Loan ended: Euan Henderson, midfielder (Hearts), Ryan Harrington, defender (Aberdeen); Chris Antoniazzi, midfielder (Aberdeen).

Peterhead

Manager: Jim McInally

Last season: 1st in Scottish League

In: Scott Hooper, defender (Annan Athletic); Aidan Smith, forward (Annan Athletic).

Out: Ryan Dow, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Paul Willis, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Raith Rovers

Manager: John McGlynn

Last season: 3rd

In: Regan Hendry, midfielder (Celtic); Fernandy Mendy, defender (Racing Club Flechois); Michael Millar, defender (Brechin City); Kieran MacDonald, defender (Airdrieonians, undisclosed); Joao Victoria, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Brad Spencer, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Grant Anderson, midfielder (Stranraer); David McGurn, goalkeeper/coach (Cowdenbeath).

Loan: Ross Munro, goalkeeper (Ross County).

Out: Dean Lyness, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Euan Murray, defender (Dunfermline Athletic, undisclosed); Kevin Nisbet, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Liam Buchanan, forward (Alloa Athletic); Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Chris Duggan (East Fife); Ryan Stevenson, midfielder; Grant Gillespie, midfielder; Nathan Flanagan, midfielder; Euan Valentine, defender; James Berry, midfielder; Sam McGuff, goalkeeper; Liam McDaid, defender.

Loan ended: Jamie Barjonas, defender (Rangers); Callum Crane, defender (Livingston); Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Ayr United); Jamie Gullan, forward (Hibernian).

Stranraer

Manager: Stephen Farrell

Last season: 8th

In: James Hilton, midfielder (Ayr United); Grant Gallagher, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Ryan Thomson, midfielder (Dumbarton); Scott Robertson, defender (Airdrieonians); Jordan Allan, defender (Stirling Albion); Mark Stewart, forward (Stirling Albion); Lee Hamilton, defender (Stirling Albion); Dale Burgess, goalkeeper (Renfrew); Frank McKeown, defender/coach (unattached); Ian Smith, midfielder (unattached).

Loan: Carlo Pignatiello, midfielder (Livingston); Leon Murphy, midfielder (Ayr United).

Out: Kyle Turner midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Grant Anderson, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Andy McDonald, defender (Elgin City); Conor O'Keefe, midfielder (Elgin City); David Brownlie, defender (East Kilbride); Lyle Avci, goalkeeper; Chris McGowan, defender; Ian Smith, midfielder; Mark Lamont, midfielder.

Loan ended: PJ Crossan, forward (Celtic); Ali McCann, midfielder (St Johnstone); Innes Cameron, forward (Kilmarnock); Joao Victoria, forward (Airdrieonians).