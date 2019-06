Scottish League Two ins and outs - Summer 2019

From the section

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish League Two club done so far?

Albion Rovers

Manager: Kevin Harper

Last season: 9th

In: Giuliano Morena, midfielder (Brechin City, loan to permanent); Aron Lynas, midfielder (Brechin City); Nicki Paterson, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Smart Osadolor, midfielder (Queen's Park, loan to permanent); Jordan Stewart, defender (Clyde); Ryan Goodfellow, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath).

Out: Lewis McLear, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Ronan Kearney, midfielder; Barry Eley, Lawrence McMahon, midfielder; Ben Reilly, defender; Jamie Watson, forward; Gary Fisher, midfielder; Gerard Hernando Escuriola, midfielder.

Loan ended: PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Motherwell); George Newell, forward (Motherwell); Robert Ward, forward (Dundee United);

Annan Athletic

Player/Manager: Peter Murphy

Last season: 4th

In: Lewis McLear, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Scott McLean, forward (Queen's Park); Matty Douglas, defender (Workington Reds); Aaran Taylor, goalkeeper (Workington Reds).

Out: Chris Johnston, midfielder (Clyde); Aidan Smith, forward (Peterhead); Scott Hooper, defender (Peterhead); Tony Wallace, midfielder (Clyde); James Creaney, defender (Stirling Albion); David Wilson, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Loan ended: Kyle Bradley, defender (Rangers); Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Rangers); Lewis Strapp, defender (Greenock Morton).

Brechin City

Manager: Barry Smith

Last season: 10th in Scottish League One

In: Luke Watt, defender (Novigrad); Ryan McCord, midfielder (Arbroath); Sean McIntosh, midfielder (Airdrieonians): Paul McManus, forward (Cove Rangers); Christopher McLaughlin, defender (Stirling Lions); Fionn McLeod Kay, midfielder (Kelty Hearts).

Out: Kalvin Orsi, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Scott Robertson, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Michael Millar, defender (Raith Rovers); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Craig Thomson, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Sean Burns, defender (Forfar Athletic); Paul McLean, defender (Stirling Albion); Andy Jackson, forward (Forfar Athletic); Euan Spark, defender (Elgin City); Aron Lynas, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Guiliano Morena, midfielder (Albion Rovers, loan to permanent); Jordan Sinclair, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Ross Kavanagh, forward (East Kilbride); Dene Shields, forward; Euan Smith, defender; Ryan McGeever, defender; Graham Bowman, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Tam Scobbie, defender (Dundee United); Lewis Toshney, defender (Dundee United); Sam Jamieson, midfielder (St Mirren);

Cove Rangers

Manager: John Sheran

Last season: 1st in Highland League

In: Jamie Redman, midfielder (Montrose).

Out: Paul McManus, forward (Brechin City); Eric Watson, defender (Inverurie Locos); Jordan MacRae, forward (Brora Rangers).

Cowdenbeath

Manager: Gary Bollan

Last season: 6th

In: Archie Thomas, midfielder (Dundee United).

Out: David McGurn, goalkeeper/coach (Raith Rovers); Ryan Goodfellow, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Gary Fraser, midfielder (unattached).

Loan ended: Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Robbie Deans, defender (Celtic); Luc Bollan, defender (Dundee United); Matthew Henvey, forward (Dundee).

Edinburgh City

Manager: James McDonaugh

Last season: 3rd

In: Callum Crane, defender (Livingston); Alex Harris, midfielder (York City); Chris Kane, defender (East Fife); Jonny Court, forward (East Fife); Jordan Sinclair, midfielder (Brechin City).

Out: Gareth Rodger, defender (Stirling Albion): Danny Galbraith, midfielder; Brad Donaldson, defender.

Loan ended: Ciaran Diver, forward (Celtic); Jack Breen, midfielder (Hamilton Academical)

Elgin City

Manager: Gavin Price

Last season: 8th

In: Andy McDonald, defender (Stranraer); Connor O'Keefe, midfielder (Stranraer); Euan Spark, defender (Brechin City); Rory MacEwan, midfielder (University of Stirling).

Out: Jordan Lowdon, defender (Stirling Albion); JP McGovern (retired); Chris McLeish, forward (Jeanfield Swifts).

Loan ended: Greg Morrison, forward (Ross County); Callum Wilson, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Dundee); Ross MacIver, midfielder (Ross County); Errol Watson, goalkeeper (Deveronvale)

Queen's Park

Head coach: Mark Roberts

Last season: 7th

In: None

Out: Jordan Hart, goalkeeper (East Fife); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Josh Peters, forward (Stirling Albion); Smart Osadolor, midfielder (Albion Rovers, loan to permanent); Lewis Hawke, forward (Stirling Albion); Scott McLean, forward (Annan Athletic); Jamie McKernon, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Ewan MacPherson, forward (East Kilbride).

Stenhousemuir

Manager: Colin McMenamin

Last season: 9th in Scottish League One

In: Chris O'Neil, defender (Airdrieonians); Jamie McKernon, midfielder (Queen's Park); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder (Edusport Academy); Kyle Marley, goalkeeper (Linlithgow Rose); David Hopkirk, forward (unattached).

Loan: Marky Munro, defender (St Johnstone)

Out: Nikki Paterson, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Lewis McMinn, goalkeeper; Alan Reid, defender; Ruaridh Donaldson, defender; Mark Ferry, midfielder; Sean Dickson, midfielder; Greg Hurst, forward; Robbie Sinclair, midfielder.

Loan ended: Conor McBrearty, defender (St Mirren); Seb Ross, midfielder (Aberdeen); Cameron Breadner, midfielder (St Mirren); Russell Dingwall, midfielder (Ross County)

Stirling Albion

Manager: Kevin Rutkiewicz

Last season: 5th

In: Paul Willis, midfielder (Peterhead); Paul McLean, defender (Brechin City); Josh Peters, forward (Queen's Park); James Creaney, defender (Annan Athletic); David Wilson, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Blair Currie, goalkeeper (Clyde); Kevin Nicoll, midfielder (Clyde); Gareth Rodgers, defender (Edinburgh City); Lewis Hawke, forward (Queen's Park); Jordan Lowdon, defender (Elgin City).

Out: Darren Smith, forward (Clyde); Jordan Allan, defender (Stranraer); Scott Miller, forward (Greenock Juniors); Peter MacDonald, forward; Jason Marr, defender; Lee Hamilton, defender; Evan Horne, defender; Max Ashmore, midfielder; Lewis McLear, midfielder.

Loan ended: Ronan Hughes, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Neil McLaughlin, forward (Motherwell); Calum Ferrie, goalkeeper (Dundee); Scott Glover, midfielder (St Mirren);