Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle, Benitez, Everton, Dundee, St Johnstone, Aston Villa, Bradford, Barnsley, Hull

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says he consulted former Rangers scout Frank McParland about the prospect of the Celtic job and, although he decided against it for now, he would consider it in the future. (ITV)

Former Barcelona and Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who left his role as Feyenoord head coach this summer, has revealed he would be interested in returning to Ibrox as team boss in the future. (Scottish Sun)

Aston Villa have not abandoned their interest in Rangers captain James Tavernier, who is also the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, and could turn to the 27-year-old Englishman with top right-back target James Justin likely to join Leicester City from Luton Town. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Winger Eros Grezda, who last week revealed he wants talks with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard about his future after becoming frustrated with a lack of first-team action, has walked out on Albania's national squad, the 24-year-old citing personal reasons, ahead of their European Championship qualifying double header with Iceland and Moldova. (Daily Record)

Borna Barisic admits he is not fit enough after losing his first-team place at Rangers, but the left-back insists he is ready to mark Wales and Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale for Croatia in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday. (The Herald)

Leighton Baines, who is out of contract with Everton, will not be joining Rangers despite speculation linking the 34-year-old left-back with former England team-mate Steven Gerrard's present club. (Daily Record)

Bradford City have joined Barnsley and Hull City in expressing interest in signing 26-year-old left-back Nathan Ralph, the Englishman who has triggered a clause in his contract with Dundee allowing him to speak to other clubs following the Dark Blues' relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright admits finding a 15-goal-a-season striker is his main summer quest after the departure to CSKA Sofia of Tony Watt, who was top scorer last season with only eight goals. (The Herald)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has been feeding Aston Villa team-mate Jed Steer with Scottish ice cream in an attempt to persuade the goalkeeper to switch his allegiance from England, with the Scottish FA having been alerted to the 26-year-old's dual eligibility. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland left-back Andy Robertson says he will celebrate Liverpool's Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur "in the appropriate manner" and be ready to captain the national side in their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium. (Daily Express, print edition)

John McGinn, who helped Aston Villa win promotion to the Premier League, says new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's will reap the benefits of having so many of his squad now in the English top flight, with fellow midfielders Kenny McLean and John Fleck also taking the step up with Norwich City and Sheffield United respectively. (The Scotsman)

Celtic's squad will arrive at every pre-match hotel next season armed with their own personalised pillows, each bearing the player's initials and jersey number. (Scottish Sun)