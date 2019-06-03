Goalkeeper David Martin signs for West Ham

David Martin playing for Millwall, a club he joined in 2017 from MK Dons

West Ham have signed David Martin from Millwall on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old is the second keeper in a week to join the Hammers, following Roberto's signing on a free transfer from Espanyol.

Martin's deal, which begins on 1 July, has the option to extend for a further 12 months.

"Signing for West Ham United is a dream, both for me and my family," said Martin, who is the son of West Ham great Alvin Martin.

Martin spent four years with Liverpool from 2006 to 2010 without making a senior appearance, spending much of the time out on loan before signing for MK Dons, where he went on to make more than 300 appearances.

He made 11 appearances for Millwall last season but was at fault as they lost an FA Cup quarter-final to Brighton, allowing Solly March's last-minute free-kick to drift in to send the game into extra time.