VAR to be used at Nations League finals in Portugal

Video assistant referees are to be used at this week's Nations League finals.

It is the first time VAR has been used in a national team competition run by European football's governing body Uefa.

The technology was used at the 2018 World Cup and in this season's Champions League knockout stages, while it will make its debut in the Premier League next season.

The Nations League starts on Wednesday when hosts Portugal play Switzerland.

England face the Netherlands in the other semi-final on Thursday. The third-place play-off and final are on Sunday.

VAR checks for "clear and obvious errors" relating to four match-changing situations: goals, mistaken identify, red cards and incidents in the penalty area.

What is VAR?