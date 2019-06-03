Yves Bissouma: Brighton midfielder to miss Nations Cup with Mali

Mali's Yves Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in July 2017

Brighton's Mali international Yves Bissouma will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with a shoulder injury.

Brighton confirmed that the midfielder will undergo surgery on the troublesome shoulder.

The club said the 22-year-old may also miss the start of the 2019/2020 campaign.

He had been feeling discomfort in his shoulder towards the end of the season, according to the club.

Bissouma's absence is a blow to Mali's preparations for the Nations Cup which kicks off on 21 June.

The Eagles will be in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp ahead of the finals and will face Algeria in a friendly in Abu Dhabi as both sides prepare for the tournament.

Mali will begin their Nations Cup campaign against debutants Mauritania in Suez on 24 June before facing Tunisia four days later and then Angola on 2 July in Ismailia in their final Group E game.