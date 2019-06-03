Greg Draper: The golden-boot winning New Saints striker with two left feet
Strikers all over the world dream of winning a golden boot, the award given to the top scorer of a competition.
Greg Draper, who plays up front for The New Saints, has twice topped the Welsh Premier League scoring charts.
But the right-footed New Zealand international was left bemused to receive a second successive left golden boot for his achievement.
Draper, 29, took to Twitter to point out the quirk to the Welsh Premier League's official account.
"Hi @WPL_Official you seem to keep giving me a golden boot for my standing leg," the former Wellington Phoenix striker wrote.
"Can I grab one for my right leg in 12 months please? Be nice to make a pair."
Draper joined The New Saints in June 2011 and the team have won the Welsh Premier League ever season since.